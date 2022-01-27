INDIANAPOLIS – Big changes likely are coming to the Indianapolis Colts’ defense.
On Thursday, the Chicago Bears hired Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their head coaching job.
Indianapolis had been preparing for the possibility of losing Eberflus – who also was reportedly a finalist with the Jacksonville Jaguars – all offseason.
The Colts finished as a top-10 scoring defense in three of Eberflus’ four seasons with the team, and they were in the top-10 for takeaways in all four seasons.
The 2020 defense ranked ninth in the NFL with an average of 21.5 points allowed per season. That was the highest ranking of Eberflus’ tenure and tied for the lowest average. Indianapolis also finished second with 33 takeaways for its best showing under Eberflus.
However, the Colts pass-rushing woes continued. Their 33 sacks were down from 40 in 2020 and represented the lowest total of Eberflus’ time in charge.
Indianapolis also posted a four-year low in red-zone defense, allowing opponents to score a touchdown on 64.2% of their drives inside the 20-yard line and ranking 25th in the league. The Colts were 19th on third down, allowing a 40.5% conversion rate.
But, overall, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard was more happy than not with what he saw from the 2021 defense.
“We finished ninth in the league in scoring,” he said during his season-ending news conference on Jan. 13. “That’s No. 1. You can look at all those other stats – sacks, yards per attempt. Did they score? … Do I want it a little better? Yeah. But I think we finished in the last two years in the top 10.
“There’s things we need to be better at, OK? We need to affect the passer. I thought when we started playing more man-to-man defense down the stretch and more match, the completion percentage and the quarterback’s QBR rating wasn’t quite as high as it was early in the season.”
The Colts aren’t likely to blow everything up this offseason.
They feel as though they have the three most important positions filled for the Tampa-2 inspired defense Eberflus employed – DeForest Buckner at three-technique, Darius Leonard at weakside linebacker and Kenny Moore II at nickel cornerback.
All three men will represent Indianapolis at the Pro Bowl next month in Las Vegas, but the defense has to generate a better pass rush.
Eberflus’ tenure peaked with 41 sacks in 2019 and dipped to its lowest point this year despite the addition of a 17th regular-season game.
Fixing the pass rush will be job No. 1 for the new defensive coordinator. They will need to help develop second-year defensive ends Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo and possibly identify a veteran fit to add to the mix.
That will be done with a new defensive line coach after news emerged Wednesday that Brian Baker will not return in that role.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also reported Thursday that Eberflus could bring Indianapolis linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and/or safeties coach Alan Williams with him to Chicago.
Williams is expected to be a candidate to replace Eberflus with the Colts. He served as Indianapolis’ defensive backs coach from 2002-11 under head coaches Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell and rejoined Caldwell with the Detroit Lions from 2014-17.
Williams rejoined the Colts’ staff when Reich was hired as head coach in 2018.
He was the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons under head coach Leslie Frazier. Minnesota ranked 14th in scoring defense under Williams in 2012 but finished last in the key statistic in 2013.
While Williams has a clear connection to Dungy and the current defensive scheme, Ballard suggested during his year-end press conference that wouldn’t be a priority in any search for a new coordinator.
“My whole thing with the 3-4, everybody ends up in nickel and dime defense anyways,” Ballard said. “I mean, you end up with a four-man front. That’s where you end up. … (Head coach) Frank (Reich) and (owner) Mr. (Jim) Irsay, we’ve talked through (the possibility of Eberflus being hired elsewhere) and figured out which way we wanted to go.
“But at the end of the day, it wouldn’t have to be from a specific (coaching) tree.”
