INDIANAPOLIS – Mekhi Becton is a mountain of a man. Even among NFL Draft prospects, Becton towers over most of them.
That makes the 6-foot-7, 375-pound former Louisville Cardinal smile.
Another thing that brings a wide grin to Becton’s face is standing over an opponent he just sent sprawling to the turf.
“I love being the biggest offensive lineman. I love intimidating people,” Becton said Wednesday in Indianapolis as part of the NFL Scouting Combine media availability. “I love inside zone and outside zone. I love to take a man out of the play, to make him go where I want him to go.
“It’s fun seeing a man on the ground every play. That’s why I play the game.”
Barring any surprises between now and the April 23 NFL Draft, Becton will go in the first round to one of the tackle-needy teams. The Giants, Jets, Browns and Buccaneers have all been tied to rumors about liking Becton.
Becton doesn’t care where he lands. He just wants to be first in line.
“It’s real important to me to be the first tackle taken,” he said. “I didn’t put in all this work for nothing. I feel I’m the most powerful tackle in this draft. The tape shows I finish almost every play.”
As a true freshman, Becton started 10 games at right tackle for Louisville. As a sophomore, he began transitioning to the left side, where he played his entire junior year, earning first-team All-ACC honors.
He then decided to forgo his senior season and chose not to play in the team's bowl game to prepare for the draft.
For as big as he is, Becton is thought to be light on his feet. He credits years of basketball in helping him with quickness and footwork.
He is comfortable playing either left tackle or right tackle on the NFL level, saying anyone who doubts his technique hasn’t watched him enough in person.
“People don’t expect me to be able to do the things I can do because of my size,” he said. “I’ll do my thing no matter where I go. I’ll be just as happy whoever picks me up. … It don’t matter what we run. Just run behind me.”
Becton plans to lose 20 to 30 pounds before reporting to his first NFL camp. That would put him at a svelte 350 pounds or so.
He likens his game to Dallas Cowboys offensive left tackle Tyron Smith, a two-time All-Pro who ran a sub-5.0-second 40-yard dash at his Combine workout.
Can Becton move that fast? Clubs will find out Friday when offensive linemen work out at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“I like watching Tyron. I look up to him,” Becton said. “I watch how he plays with a chip on his shoulder. That’s how I play.”
Those shoulders could support one massive chip. Here’s to not seeing it fall on anyone anytime soon.
