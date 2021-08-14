ANDERSON -- Macy Beeson picked herself up from a so-so last outing with one that defines a champion.
The reigning IHSAA state medalist torched her home layout, Edgewood Golf Course, with a career-best tying 66 (5-under par) in the 16-team Lapel Invitational her school hosted Saturday.
Beeson carded 33 on each nine on the same course in which she shot 37 in a nine-hole dual match Wednesday against Daleville.
Unranked Lapel came in third at 329, behind 12th-ranked Hamilton Southeastern (301) and No. 20 Noblesville (314). Lapel finished ahead of No. 9 NorthWood (343).
Pendleton Heights placed 11th, with a 372 total.
Beeson's round was made possible by a 4-under run on her final five holes. That began with an eagle on the 255-yard, par-4 14th in which she made the green from the tee and holed her putt from 8 feet.
"That's always nice," Beeson said. "I missed a few birdie putts, but I made up for it."
Beeson also birdied holes No. 5 and 7 and closed with birdies on 16 and 18. She finished six shots ahead of her nearest competitors, Yanah Rolston of HSE and Caroline Whallon of Noblesville.
"I felt a lot more relaxed," Beeson said. "I put a lot of pressure on myself the last match, and today I went just went out with no expectations and tried to play my best."
Beeson's senior teammate Chloe Renihan continued her solid play of late with a 77. Renihan topped Beeson by a stroke in Wednesday's match. Both of Renihan's scores this week were personal bests.
"She keeps breaking those records," Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said. "If she keeps playing like this, we're going to be dangerous in the postseason."
Also for the Bulldogs, Kerith Renihan shot 90, Rosemary Likens 96 and Grace Martin 106.
"It was a good test today," Crosley said. "I think the girls need to keep it on the same level. I don't want them to get down, and I don't want them to get their heads too high. The 329 score, I like that a lot and let's hope it stays that way all year."
Lapel will see HSE and Noblesville again in the sectional at Harbour Trees on Sept. 18 and quite possibly again in the regional at Edgewood the following week.
PH had its top five play together for the first time this season, said coach Hilary Slick, and the result was more consistency.
Grace Wiggins led the Arabians with a 90, then it was Kaylee McKenney at 91, Ashley McKenney at 92, Kelsey Day with a 99 and Kaitlynn Shamblin at 102.
"It's a little different course than we're used to, and the girls don't get over here to play much," Slick said. "It flip-flopped both ways. I had some play better on the back (nine) than they did on the front. We always could have done better."
PH hosts the Madison County tournament on Aug. 21 at Fall Creek Golf Club. Lapel has won this event four years in a row. Beeson shot 66 last year at Meadowbrook Golf Course and was medalist.
