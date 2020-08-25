EDGEWOOD — Even on a day when she felt like she gave up a couple of shots, Macy Beeson still carded an even-par 34 at The Edge on Tuesday, and the Bulldogs topped both Shenandoah and Elwood.
The Bulldogs carded a 158 compared to 185 for the Raiders and 232 for the Panthers.
Besides Beeson, the next three golfers for Lapel were very good as well. The trio averaged just over 41 strokes. Chloe Renihan posted the day’s second-best score with a 39, and teammate Sierra Campbell tied for the third-best score with a 41.
Kerith Renihan had a 44, Grace Martin a 47 and Rosemary Likens a 48.
Beeson started at No. 2 and carded a birdie on the 300-yard par-4. She had a rather long birdie attempt at the difficult No. 3 and settled for an easy par.
The only hiccup came on the next two holes. At No. 4 she was only about 15 yards from the green off the tee, but a chip and three putts later had a bogey. On No. 5, she hit an approach shot into the rough and again had a bogey.
“My biggest challenge is the shot from 40 yards or so,” said Beeson. “When we play the yellow tees here, I have a lot of those shots. I’m better from 100 or 120 yards.”
Or if she gets even closer, it is fine as well. Her drive on No. 9 was about 8 feet from the green. She chipped it in close and had her second birdie of the day.
“My short game and my putting wasn’t as good today,” said Beeson. “It was really hot out there. I am drenched. But you just have to fight through it.”
Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said he’s pleased with how the team, now 5-0, is playing and the attitude they are taking about each match.
“Our short game, on the whole, is much better than it was at the start of the season,” he said. “But, mostly, it’s just about going out there and having fun. We want smiles out there.”
The best score not posted by Lapel was the 41 from Shenandoah’s No. 1 player, Katie Craig. She kept the ball in the fairway for much of the day and had a couple of short putts fallen, she, too, would have broken 40.
Rachel Soden was next with a 45, and Brandy Smith carded a 46. Teammates Elena Fries had a 53 and Alexandra Patterson a 59 for a team score of 185.
“That’s our low round of the year,” said Raiders coach Joe Bennett. “I like what I am seeing from these girls. I still think we have a 165 or 170 in us, but it would take everyone hitting on all cylinders for that.”
Elwood’s top scores were a pairs of 56s by Sydney Tincher and Allison Johnson. Taylor Ash and Alvia Savage each had a 60, and Ellie Laub posted a 62 for a team total of 232.
“We had a few girls who are playing for the first time,” said Panthers coach Lydia Retherford. “It’s good for us to come here and play against good competition.”
