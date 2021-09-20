NOBLESVILLE — The small school golf team that could just keeps getting it done.
Defending state champion Macy Beeson fired a 75, Chloe Renihan added an 89 and the Lapel Bulldogs beat enough of their large school competitors at the Noblesville sectional on Monday to advance to regional for the fourth straight year.
Lapel’s team score of 360 was good enough for third place at Harbour Trees behind sectional champion Hamilton Southeastern’s 299 and a 333 from Noblesville. The Bulldogs edged Class 4A schools Fishers (367) and Pendleton Heights (385) for the final advancement spot.
The Arabians will be represented at regional by senior Grace Wiggins, who advanced for the third time — the last two individually — with an 86, a nine-stroke improvement over her 2020 sectional round.
With coach Lapel Dylan Crosley at home due to an illness, Cameron Mendel acted as coach Monday and said playing the Hamilton County course recently helped the Bulldogs advance.
“We just played this course last Saturday, and we got five shots better in a week’s time,” Mendel said. “A hard week of practice pays off, and more familiarity with the course always pays dividends in the end.”
Marissa Spreitzer of HSE was the individual sectional champion with a 3-under par 68 and was the only player under par for the tournament.
Early morning rain and overcast conditions throughout the day had little to no impact on the scores.
“Conditions were soft, but everybody has to play in those conditions, so we can’t use that as an excuse for not scoring the way we wanted to,” Mendel said.
“I was fine. It wasn’t raining when we started,” Beeson said. “I rely on roll a lot with my game, and I wasn’t getting that with my drives, so that left me with some longer approaches, but it was fine.”
For Renihan, Saturday will mark her fourth consecutive trip to regional.
“I’m very (proud) because my freshman year was the first time we had ever gotten out (of sectional) as a team in school history,” she said. “Now to do it all four years of my high school (career) is great.”
For the Bulldogs, Rosemary Likins had the team’s third-best score from the No. 5 position with a 97. Kerith Renihan shot a 99, and Grace Martin carded a 101.
The regional again will take place on Lapel's home course of Edgewood.
“We play all the time, so it’s nice to go back home and be comfortable with a course that we know,” Beeson said. “I feel like we’ll do good.”
The key to success for Wiggins was consistency from tee to green as she hit all but one fairway during her round. While Edgewood is Lapel’s home course, Wiggins is very familiar with the 18 holes it offers.
“Nine strokes better from last year to this year, a tremendous round and I’m really happy with it,” she said. “I grinded out all 18 even though I had three bad holes. My drivers were awesome, and I’m glad the weather held out. Just some missed putts or I could have been five strokes better. I’m happy with my round. I’m going to go to regional and just play the course.”
Kaylee McKenney was next for the Arabians with a 93, missing out on advancement by four strokes behind Ashlyn Tharp of Hamilton Heights. Ashley McKenney shot a 101, followed by Skylar Baldwin (105) and Audrey Jenkins (106) for PH.
Shenandoah was seventh in the 11-team field with a score of 439 and was led by a career-best 99 from senior Brandy Smith. Carly Chandler carded a 107 for the Raiders, followed by Maddie Shelton with a 112, Ryleigh Flynn with a 121 and Karlie Cooper’s 123.
Frankton followed with a 447 and was paced by Bella Dean’s round of 95 — a 13-stroke improvement from a year ago. Hannah Cain followed with a 115 along with Launa Hamaker with a 116, Lily Hall with a 121 and Delaney Waterman’s 128.
Alexandria was 10th with a 457 and was led by a pair of 110s from Chloe Cuneo and Katelyn Harpe. Cali Crum added a 117, and Jordyn Rardin (120) and Rylie Kellams (131) rounded out the Tigers' scoring.
Elwood rounded out the field with a 490 and was led by a 117 from Ellie Laub. Taylor Ash shot a 119, Chloe Staggs shot 125, Alyvia Savage 129 and Emma Alvey 136.
