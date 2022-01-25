BLOOMINGTON -- New Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell will make $700,000 this upcoming season, with a bonus structure that can increase his compensation to $787,500.
The contract, obtained through an open records request by CNHI Sports Indiana, pays a base salary of $450,000 and an additional $250,000 marketing and promotion supplement.
In addition, Bell can earn a bonus of $25,000 if IU scores 30 or more points in 60% of its games and another $25,000 bonus if the team ranks in the top third (fourth place or higher) in the Big Ten in scoring offense. If IU makes a bowl game, Bell would receive a bonus of a month of his base salary, which comes out to $37,500.
Other perks in Bell’s contract include $15,000 for moving expenses, a $2,000 allowance for Adidas products, a company car, six complementary season tickets to IU home football games and access to the athletic dining facility.
Bell received a one-year contract with a one-year option that can be renewed by athletic director Scott Dolson in consultation with head coach Tom Allen.
Bell was hired as IU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after previous offensive coordinator stints at Arkansas State (2014-15), Maryland (2016-17) and Florida State (2018). After coaching at FSU, Bell took over as head coach at Massachusetts, where he was fired after going 2-23 in two-plus seasons.
IU hired Bell to replace Nick Sheridan after the Hoosiers struggled on offense throughout the 2021 season, ranking last in the Big Ten and 124th nationally in total offense at 289.7 yards per game.
