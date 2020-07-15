ANDERSON -- Anderson University men's basketball players J.D. Bembry and Phil Bessick were both named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court, which was announced by the NABC on Wednesday.
Bembry earned NABC Honors Court selections in both years he was eligible. Bessick received NABC Honors Court recognition in his first year of eligibility. The NABC recognizes junior and senior men's basketball players with at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA.
