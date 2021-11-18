BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana needed contributions up and down the roster to pull off its first big win of the season against St. John’s.
The Hoosiers outscored St. John’s 20-7 in bench points during their 76-74 win Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Freshman guard Tamar Bates led the way with 11 points, all in the first half. Sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo added seven points, and sophomore point guard Khristian Lander had two points on a transition layup in the second half.
Bates knocked down 5 of 7 shots in the first half, including one 3-pointer.
“He can score the ball,” IU coach Mike Woodson said “He can handle it. I've got to get him better defensively where he's not jumping around as much where he can be a little more solid there. ...
“I like him because he seizes the moment. He's not scared of the moment. You need players like that.”
Geronimo and Lander combined for seven points during a 7-0 run that put IU back up 63-56 after the Red Storm tied the game at 56 on a pair of Posh Alexander free throws. Geronimo began the run with a 3-pointer and added a shot in the lane.
Lander was pressed into duty because starting point guard Xavier Johnson was in foul trouble and backup Rob Phinisee was dealing with a calf issue in the second half.
“Khristian stepped in and did his thing, so salute to him,” IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “It's only going to help his confidence and help him get better. We really need it, and I'm glad that he succeeded in this moment.”
JACKSON-DAVIS CRACKS 1,000
Jackson-Davis became the 54th player in IU history to score 1,000 points after hitting a pair of free throws at the 16:32 mark in the second half.
He also posted his 24th career double-double, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds. IU improved to 19-5 all-time when Jackson-Davis posts a double-double.
KOPP BREAKS OUT
Miller Kopp was able to break out of a two-game shooting slump to start his IU career, as the Northwestern transfer finished with 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting overall and 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
Kopp entered the St. John’s game just 2-of-9 from the field and 0-of-4 from 3-point range. His first career IU 3-pointer put the Hoosiers up 35-23 late in the first half and his second extended IU’s lead back to 45-37 early in the second half.
ETC.
With the win, IU won its sixth straight game against teams currently part of the Big East and improved to 3-1 in matchups in the Gavitt Games, which pit the Big Ten against the Big East.
