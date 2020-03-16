ANDERSON -- After a 20-win campaign and a third-place finish in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, the Anderson University softball team entered the 2020 season full of optimism.
But, not long after an opening day 1-0 win in Florida on Friday afternoon, those feelings were crushed as the season, and possibly the careers of two seniors with area roots, have been put in serious question.
With precautions being announced almost hourly last week by sports organizations and conferences, the Ravens were given word before leaving the field Friday they had played their last game for the foreseeable future.
Those players included seniors Emily Benefiel from Frankton and Kerrigan McClain from Pendleton Heights.
"We kind of knew what was going on, watching the news and social media and seeing everybody else in our surrounding area and the decisions they were making," Benefiel said. "After the game, I was expecting worse than a postponement."
That Friday, the HCAC announced it was suspending all athletic activities until April 6. If all goes well, the Ravens could continue their season April 8 when they host Manchester for a doubleheader.
Even a partial season would be important for the players, especially the seniors looking to finish their careers on the field.
"I love this team. There's so much talent on this exact team," McClain said. "Even though they're giving us another year of eligibility, it just would not be the same because we would not have this exact same group of girls."
The NCAA is offering spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, something Benefiel and McClain have not had time in the last three days to really think seriously about.
These three days have been spent in emotional discussions with their teammates.
"Lots of tears, but I keep telling everyone that if we speak it into existence, it will happen," McClain said. "In April, we're going to come back. I'm trying not to talk about the season like it's over, even though that's what it feels like it might be. I'm not saying it because I don't want to jink myself. I'm just trying to think positive."
"After the game was over, (head coach) Tony (Holloway) let us know what was going on. It was absolutely heartbreaking," Benefiel said. "He didn't even have to say the words. We knew what was going on."
Not just for the team but this could prove to be very disappointing for the seasons of promise that lay ahead for both Benefiel and McClain.
Benefiel had the fifth-best batting average (.275) of any Raven with 80 or more at-bats last season. And for McClain, who was voted as a "player to watch" in the preseason after overcoming injuries earlier in her career, this looked to be a breakout-type season. She was off to a good start, going 2-for-2 with a double in the season opener.
"I 100 percent felt like it was going to be my year," McClain said. "I worked hard in the offseason in the weight room and with my teammates all offseason. We were going to leave it all on the field this year. And, especially how I played in that first game, I need the rest of the season to know how I could do."
No matter how it ends, if it hasn't already, the most cherished memories of both players involve friendships with their teammates.
"There's too many to count," Benefiel said. "This group of seniors that has stuck around -- we've developed such a bond and such a friendship. I don't think it's something I will ever get rid of."
"My biggest memories are just going to be my team," McClain said. "One of the reasons this is so devastating is that this was my last chance with these exact girls."
"Most of these girls are my best friends," Benefiel added.
