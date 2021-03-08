BLOOMINGTON -- The Big Ten will hand out its postseason men’s basketball awards Tuesday.
Second-year Michigan coach Juwan Howard is the favorite to win Big Ten coach of the year, but Howard wasn’t the only coach in the league who did a masterful job in leading his team through a season of limited fans and COVID-19 disruptions. In a conference as competitive as the Big Ten, many coaches were forced to adjust on the fly, some doing so with rosters that were limited in talent and experience.
Here’s a look at the four coaches who did the best job guiding their teams through the 2020-21 Big Ten campaign:
Juwan Howard, Michigan
Howard deserves credit for coaching Michigan to a Big Ten title in his second season. The Wolverines needed just a half to adjust from a 23-day COVID-19 pause, rallying back for a big road win at Wisconsin on Valentine’s Day. From there, Michigan showed no love to its opponents, winning four of its next five games to clinch the conference crown. The rapid development of freshman center Hunter Dickinson added a defensive component in the paint Michigan lacked last season, and wings Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers were able to get to the rim when they wanted in Howard’s NBA style screen-and-roll offense.
Matt Painter, Purdue
On a roster with no seniors, Painter kept things steady when the Boilermakers started 1-3 in league play. Returning starters Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. all embraced leadership roles during the course of the season, while freshmen Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey both developed into important contributors by February and March. Purdue enters the Big Ten Tournament as one of the league’s hottest teams, with five straight wins.
Brad Underwood, Illinois
Underwood deserves credit for the recruitment and continued development of sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, two of the top 10 players in the conference. Illinois has played a rugged style of defense all season Underwood demands, ranking third in the conference in field goal percentage defense (40.9%) while allowing just 68.5 points per game. Underwood has handed responsibility to a freshman at point guard, Andre Curbelo, who has rewarded his coach’s trust by posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 102-68.
Chris Holtmann, Ohio State
Some expected the Buckeyes to take a step back after losing both Kaleb and Andre Wesson. But until a recent four-game losing streak, Ohio State was a contender for the conference title, thanks to the development of sophomore E.J. Liddell and improved guard play from Duane Washington Jr. and C.J. Walker. Holtmann deserves credit for getting the Buckeyes to exceed expectations.
COSTLY SUNDAY
Iowa and Michigan both suffered untimely injuries in their respective regular season finales Sunday. During Iowa’s 77-73 win over Wisconsin, second-leading scorer Joe Wieskamp suffered an ankle injury in the first half and did not return, coming back to the bench in a walking boot.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he won’t rush Wieskamp back for the Big Ten Tournament.
“I want him to play when he’s ready to play,” McCaffery told the Cedar Rapids Gazette. “We’ll see how long it will take for that to happen.”
Meanwhile, Michigan lost starting guard Eli Brooks to an apparent ankle injury during its 74-70 loss at Michigan State. Like Wieskamp, Brooks returned to the bench in a boot, making his availability for this week’s Big Ten Tournament highly doubtful.
‘It had to be bad if Eli can’t get back out there,” Michigan State teammate Isaiah Livers told MLive.com. “Hopefully, we get him back in time for the (NCAA) Tournament.”
BIG TEN WOMEN’S AWARDS ANNOUNCED
The Big Ten announced its women’s basketball awards Sunday. Maryland coach Brenda Frese was named Big Ten coach of the year for guiding the Terrapins to the league title. Michigan junior forward Naz Hillmon was named Big Ten player of the year, while Iowa freshman guard Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten freshman of the year.
A pair of Indiana players – junior guard Grace Berger and sophomore forward Mackenzie Holmes -- were on the All-Big Ten first team. IU point guard Ali Patberg was a second-team, All-Big Ten selection.
