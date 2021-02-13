Three takeaways from Indiana’s 78-59 loss at No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday:
• To shake up IU’s slow starts, perhaps Indiana coach Archie Miller should consider shaking up IU’s starting lineup. IU could go bigger across the frontline and start Jerome Hunter at small forward, while bringing Al Durham or Rob Phinisee off the bench. Or IU could give the keys to freshman point guard Khristian Lander, who is looking more and more like he’s ready, if he can continue to reign in some turnovers and bad shot selection. Lander made a few more terrific passes Saturday against the Buckeyes and is demonstrating the best court vision of any player on the Hoosiers.
• Not that the points would have mattered, but Indiana had another poor day from the free-throw line, going 12-for-22 (54.5%). Al Durham, after making 24 of 27 from the line in wins over Iowa and Northwestern, went just 2-for-4 against the Buckeyes, while freshman Jordan Geronimo missed all three of his free-throw attempts.
• Junior forward Race Thompson had a rough day inside with nine points on 3-of-8 shooting, five rebounds and four fouls. Perhaps the foul trouble limited Thompson’s aggressiveness, but the Hoosiers need for him to get back to converting more inside baskets and banging more on the boards down the stretch. His physicality inside makes a difference for the Hoosiers.
