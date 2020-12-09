Three takeaways from Indiana’s 69-67 overtime loss at No. 20 Florida State on Wednesday night:
• It can’t just be a one-man show. For as terrific a talent as sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has become at Indiana, the Hoosiers are in desperate need of more players to step up offensively around him. Jackson-Davis was IU’s lone scorer in double figures with 25 points. Al Durham, Rob Phinisee and Armaan Franklin went a combined 8-of-29 from the field and 2-of-11 from 3-point range. Some misses were open looks, while others were bad, forced shots. Overall, it’s not good enough shooting to pull off an upset against a ranked team on the road.
• Jerome Hunter provided a spark off the bench in the first half with six points on a pair of 3-pointers. But defensive lapses continue to keep the 6-foot-7 swingman off the floor. IU was minus-8 in Hunter’s 16 minutes on the floor.
• Indiana is miles ahead defensively from it was early last season. The Hoosiers look more connected playing head coach Archie Miller’s pack-line defense. On Wednesday night, IU limited FSU to just 36.2% shooting from the floor. “We’re hanging our hat right now defensively,” Miller said. “Our team is a better defensive team right now than we’ve been.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.