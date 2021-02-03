Three takeaways from Indiana’s 75-71 overtime loss to No. 12 Illinois on Tuesday night:
• Freshman point guard Khristian Lander continues to make strides for the Hoosiers. Lander was pressed into action due to Rob Phinisee being in foul trouble and wound up with six points, two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. But Lander also was burned defensively by Illinois guard Trent Frazier, who shook free for a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch and got to the foul line and made two of three free throws when Lander fouled him beyond the 3-point line.
• Meanwhile, it was a rough night for Phinisee, who went scoreless in 13 minutes due to foul trouble. Phinisee’s fifth foul, on an inbounds play, was careless, as IU needed him on the floor in the closing seconds and in overtime for his ballhandling, defense and big-shot ability. Instead, Phinisee fouled out with 42 seconds left and was left to sit on the bench and watch the Hoosiers turn the ball over in OT.
• Race Thompson played a grown man’s game against the Illini, with 18 points and nine rebounds. It’s an encouraging sign for the junior forward, who logged 37 minutes but banged hard with Illinois center Kofi Cockburn underneath the basket. IU is hoping the 6-foot-8 Thompson can continue to play with that edge down the stretch.
