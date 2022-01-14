IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Three takeaways from IU’s 83-74 loss at Iowa on Thursday night:
• IU needs to come up with a better mentality with a lead to start the second half. The Hoosiers let Iowa grab three offensive rebounds on a second chance putback and starting point guard Xavier Johnson turned it over three times within the first five minutes of the second half, which quickly cut IU’s seven-point second-half lead to one point.
• It was surprising Indiana coach Mike Woodson didn’t turn to sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo for defense against Kris and Keegan Murray in the second half. Geronimo sank a 3-pointer in the first half but also had two turnovers. Woodson went to center Michael Durr for some stretches, but he was unable to guard on switches against Murray and guard Jordan Bohannon.
• Freshman guard Tamar Bates came up with a steal and breakaway dunk in the second half but hasn’t regained his confidence. Bates went just 1-of-4 from the field and finished with two points in eight minutes. IU needs more offense off the bench from Bates, who has proven the ability to score in the past.
