Three takeaways from Indiana’s 64-58 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday night:
• Senior guard Al Durham was unable to step up for a third straight game when the Hoosiers needed him desperately on the perimeter Tuesday night. Durham finished with just three points, going 0-of-7 from the floor and 0-of-3 from 3-point range. With Indiana down 53-52 and in need of a big shot, Durham air-balled a wide-open 3-point attempt with 2:38 remaining. Foul trouble also plagued Durham throughout the night, as he picked up two first-half fouls and fouled out with 13 seconds left.
• Defensively, Indiana did a better job closing out on 3-point shooters, holding Michigan State to 23.5% (4-of-17) from 3-point range. Rotations were more crisp than in the prior three games, but IU was unable to capitalize with its own 3-point shooting, going a brutal 10% (2-of-20) from beyond the arc.
• Simply put, Michigan State’s best player showed up Tuesday, while Indiana’s didn’t. Michigan State junior forward Aaron Henry scored 22 points, including 12 in crunch time when the Spartans kept feeding him the ball. Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, meanwhile, was nowhere near as active demanding the ball or looking to make plays down the stretch. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis always is at his best offensively when he crashes the offensive glass, but he had just one rebound in the second half. He also passed up a chance to make a post move in the closing minutes to instead kick the ball out to Durham, who air-balled a wide-open 3-point attempt. While an unselfish play, it may have been too unselfish, given the fact Durham had been struggling the entire game.
