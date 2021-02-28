BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 73-57 loss to Michigan at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• Indiana got better production from the point guard position Saturday, as junior Rob Phinisee and senior Khristian Lander combined for 14 points and two assists. But Phinisee and Lander also went a combined 6-of-17 from the floor with a few missed layups and weren’t able to draw enough Michigan defenders to them to effectively get Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson going. IU needs to solve the point guard spot moving forward, whether it’s developing Lander into a more dynamic threat or finding a transfer in recruiting.
• Indiana matched Michigan in points in the paint (30-30), but an inability to keep up from the 3-point line turned out to be IU’s undoing. Defending and scoring from the 3-point line has been a season-long issue for the Hoosiers. IU has been outscored by 30 points at the 3-point line during its current three-game losing streak.
• Senior guard Al Durham has kept playing hard through IU’s recent slide, averaging 17.5 points over his last two games. Indiana is in need of a third player to step up with Durham and Jackson-Davis -- perhaps Thompson or Jerome Hunter -- for the Hoosiers to have any shot of putting together a season-saving rally the final week of the regular season.
