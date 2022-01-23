BLOOMINGTON – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 80-62 loss to Michigan on Sunday:
• For as poorly as IU played defensively, the Hoosiers could have stayed within striking distance if they could have finished some shots close to the basket. IU was unable to convert on two transition runouts in the second half and were just 19-of-42 on 2-point attempts for the game.
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson went a combined 10-of-24 from the floor, as both inside scorers are normally more efficient from the field.
• Michael Durr had another decent game offensively off the bench for IU, as the 7-footer showed soft touch with four points on a pair of inside jumpers. But Durr had issues handling Michigan 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson inside.
Dickinson spun around the 7-foot Durr for an easy three-point play in the second half. Durr played strong defense against Purdue and has to bring that mindset to each game he plays.
• It was a tough game off the bench for sophomore swingman Trey Galloway who went 0-for-5 from the field and 0-of-3 from 3-point range. Galloway air-balled his first 3-point attempt.
Galloway didn’t let the poor shooting effect his overall floor play, as he finished with three assists and two steals, but IU is going to need his perimeter shooting to get back on track for the remainder of the Big Ten schedule.
