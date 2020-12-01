Three takeaways from Indiana’s 66-44 loss to No. 17 Texas on Tuesday afternoon:
• Indiana needs more production from its bench to finish off the tournament on a positive note. The Hoosiers were outscored 15-6 in bench points against the Longhorns on Tuesday, with IU’s bench players going a combined 1-of-11 from the floor. Sophomore forward Jerome Hunter scored IU’s lone bench basket on a 3-pointer.
“Realistically, there's one player coming off the bench right now, which is Jerome, that's played in college,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “So, for us, our young guys are going to have to get into the rhythm here, sort of get going a little bit. We need Jerome to play better. Jerome's a much better player than he's played.”
• With Al Durham likely out at least Wednesday with an ankle injury, it will be interesting to see who Miller enters into the starting lineup. Freshman swingman Trey Galloway would be the most likely candidate based on merit, but Miller could turn to the 6-foot-7 Hunter to add some size to the lineup and instill some confidence in him after his rough start to the season.
• Indiana didn’t do the physical things well against a more physically imposing Texas frontline, led by 6-10 forward Jericho Sims and 6-11 forward Kai Jones. The Hoosiers were outrebounded 48-29 and outscored 11-3 in second chance points.
“We got beat up on the glass and couldn't run offense consistently in transition, especially early when we were getting stops,” Miller said.
