BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 74-67 loss to Northwestern on Wednesday night:
•The book is out on Indiana. Double and triple-team Trayce Jackson-Davis in the post and make others beat you. Jackson-Davis was flustered early. He still wound up with 22 points but also had five of Indiana’s 16 turnovers trying to force plays that weren’t there. Indiana continues to need to find a way for other offensive options to step up around him.
• Indiana coach Archie Miller said he felt fatigue may have played a role in Indiana’s shot selection and defensive breakdowns down the stretch. Jackson-Davis, Al Durham and Armaan Franklin each played 35-36 minutes. Miller said he may need to extend his bench more. Freshman guard Anthony Leal was a player he mentioned on his radio show as being close to contributing, but the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball didn’t see time on the floor Wednesday night.
• It was another game in which Indiana could have done a better job from the free-throw line. The Hoosiers finished 10-of-16 but started 1-of-5, with Jackson-Davis missing the front end of a one-and-one. Too many points left out there that came back to bite the Hoosiers down the stretch.
