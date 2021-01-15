BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 81-69 loss to Purdue on Thursday night.
• Once again, Indiana didn’t get enough production from its upperclassmen guard tandem of Al Durham and Rob Phinisee. Coming off a career-high 18-point performance against Nebraska, Phinisee had just four points and two assists, while Durham had four points and three assists. Durham and Phinisee went a combined 3-of-8 from the floor and 1-of-5 from 3-point range.
• It was an up-and-down night for IU sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored 25 points but left a lot of points out there, going 7-of-14 from the foul line. Jackson-Davis got in first half foul trouble and managed just four rebounds.
“To kind of have a pseudo off game and still have 25 points shows you just how good he is,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.
• Purdue was able to find holes in IU’s pack-line defense through ball movement, whether it was open looks on the perimeter or dumping the ball to Trevion Williams in the post. Was IU’s defense too predictable?
“We had sets that we knew we were going to run against them, and coach threw in some other sets,” Purdue point guard Eric Hunter Jr. said. “We just executed. We knew what we had to do to execute.”
