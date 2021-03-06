WEST LAFAYETTE – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 67-58 loss to Purdue at Mackey Arena on Saturday:
• Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis needs to find a way to get more active on the offensive boards. Jackson-Davis was limited to just 12 points, in part due to grabbing just five rebounds with two offensive bords. The 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis is at his best when he attacks the offensive glass for putback baskets. As a team, Indiana finished with just five offensive rebounds and two second-chance points.
• With Indiana down 57-50 and two minutes remaining, point guard Rob Phinisee took a semi-open 3-pointer when attacking the basket at that point may have been the better play, given IU’s recent perimeter struggles. Phinisee did build off his performance at Michigan State with a strong all-around floor game, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
• It was a step back for two of IU’s freshman, as Khrstian Lander went scoreless in eight minutes and Anthony Leal went 0-of-2 from the floor in three minutes, missing the rim entirely on one 3-point attempt. Leal and Lander are going to need to put in some more work during the offseason to carve out more consistent roles for the 2021-22 campaign.
