Three takeaways from Indiana’s 74-63 loss to Rutgers at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey on Wednesday night:
• In a game with a 35-point swing, from Indiana being up 15 points to down 20, the Hoosiers were unable to stave off multiple Rutgers runs. Indiana coach Archie Miller admitted some leadership and communication problems are to blame.
“When things aren't going well right now, we tend to sort of get more into ourselves, and we tend to not get back,” Miller said. “We tend right now not to fiercely compete how we have to do it to stay in the game.”
Miller said it was the first time he felt the Hoosiers looked “fractured” from a competitive standpoint.
“That goes back to me,” Miller said. “I have to figure this out and get our team back up off the mat here because we have a big finish. We have a lot of things at stake. We have a lot of things right in front of us.”
• It was not just a tough night for Indiana starting point guard Rob Phinisee but for freshman backup point guard Khristian Lander as well. Lander had a couple of driving layups spin out, going 0-for-3 from the floor with no points and three turnovers. Phinisee and Lander combined for an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2 to 6.
• Sophomore forward Jerome Hunter has been unable to build off his career-high 16-point outing last week against Minnesota. Hunter has averaged five points over his last two games and took some wild, ill-advised shots against Rutgers, going 2-of-7 from the floor and 0-of-3 from 3-point range.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.