INDIANAPOLIS – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 61-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament:
• Indiana’s 6-for-15 night at the free-throw line was a microcosm of the Hoosiers' struggles there throughout the season. It was simply an area players and coaches didn’t fix. The Hoosiers entered Big Ten Tournament play at 66.5% from the line, 12th in the 14-team Big Ten. Overall, Indiana left 12 points on the table, when you consider Trayce Jackson-Davis missed the front end of a one-and-one in the first half and Rob Phinisee missed two front ends of one-and-ones in the second half.
• Freshmen guards Khristian Lander and Anthony Leal both didn’t play against Rutgers. Both showed flashes at times during the season, with Leal shining in January and Lander in February. But both will need to put in work to develop their games and prepare for the physical and mental grind of the Big Ten as sophomores.
• Indiana coach Archie Miller kept Jackson-Davis, forward Jerome Hunter and point guard Rob Phinisee on the bench for too long of a stretch in the second half. After an Armaan Franklin jumper put Indiana up 48-47, the Scarlet Knights went on an 8-0 run with Jackson-Davis and Phinisee on the bench, fueled by back-to-back 3-pointers from Paul Mulcahy. Miller should have called a timeout after Mulcahy’s first 3-pointer to get Jackson-Davis back in the game, especially with the season on the line.
