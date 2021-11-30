SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 112-110 double-overtime loss to Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Tuesday night.
• IU point guard Xavier Johnson remains a foul waiting to happen. Johnson fouled out for the first time this season after being limited with four fouls in IU’s only other high-level game against St. John’s. The Hoosiers could have used his production and acumen running the team in the first and second overtime. He’s too talented of a player to remain on the bench due to foul trouble and needs to learn to play a more disciplined game for IU to have success in the Big Ten.
• Credit to IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis for making two clutch free throws with 0.9 of a second left to tie the score at 88 and force the first overtime. Overall, IU was solid from the line in its first road game, going 23-of-31 (74.2%). It helped that the Hoosiers made their first eight attempts, though Miller Kopp, a dead-eye free throw shooter, missed a front end of a one-and-one late in the first half that could have cut into the Syracuse lead.
• There were too many low passes by IU guards in the first half to post players, which led to players fumbling the ball away during a 13-turnover first half. The guards have to get the ball to the bigs chest high where they can handle passes better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.