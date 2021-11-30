2017 IU ATHLETICS

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 112-110 double-overtime loss to Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Tuesday night.

• IU point guard Xavier Johnson remains a foul waiting to happen. Johnson fouled out for the first time this season after being limited with four fouls in IU’s only other high-level game against St. John’s. The Hoosiers could have used his production and acumen running the team in the first and second overtime. He’s too talented of a player to remain on the bench due to foul trouble and needs to learn to play a more disciplined game for IU to have success in the Big Ten.

• Credit to IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis for making two clutch free throws with 0.9 of a second left to tie the score at 88 and force the first overtime. Overall, IU was solid from the line in its first road game, going 23-of-31 (74.2%). It helped that the Hoosiers made their first eight attempts, though Miller Kopp, a dead-eye free throw shooter, missed a front end of a one-and-one late in the first half that could have cut into the Syracuse lead.

• There were too many low passes by IU guards in the first half to post players, which led to players fumbling the ball away during a 13-turnover first half. The guards have to get the ball to the bigs chest high where they can handle passes better.

