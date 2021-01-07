Three takeaways from Indiana’s 80-73 double overtime loss at No. 8 Wisconsin:
• This was a nice coming out game for freshman guard Anthony Leal, who mentioned his goal of making 500 3-pointers per day earlier this week. That confidence showed Thursday night against Wisconsin, as Leal went 3-of-6 from 3-point range, including a 3-pointer to start the first overtime, to score a career-high nine points. Leal also was solid defensively, making a strong play along the baseline to force preseason All-Big Ten forward Nate Reuvers out of bounds. The Hoosiers were plus-5 in Leal’s 35 minutes on the floor.
• It was another game where Indiana missed the size and physicality of senior center Joey Brunk. With Race Thompson in foul trouble, IU needed another banger inside to spell both Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Instead, Jackson-Davis logged 49 minutes, and Thompson was forced to play five minutes with two fouls. To Thompson’s credit, he stayed disciplined enough to make it through the rest of the half at the two-foul mark.
• Sophomore forward Jerome Hunter gave Indiana another strong game off the bench. He was better defensively and wound up with 12 points and seven rebounds despite battling foul trouble throughout the game. Hunter picked up three first-half fouls, but committed just one foul in the second half and overtime.
“Jerome also had his best game. He’s getting better right now, which is a good thing to see,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.