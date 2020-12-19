INDIANAPOLIS -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 68-60 win over Butler at the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse:
• Swingman Trey Galloway continues to demonstrate high basketball IQ for a freshman. Galloway finished with five assists to zero turnovers against Butler, finding teammates both in transition and in halfcourt offensive sets throughout the game. Indiana was plus-2 in Galloway’s 26 minutes off the bench.
• Indiana coach Archie Miller said following the Butler game he would like to continue to expand roles on his bench in Big Ten play. Miller played a rotation of eight players, only getting three points from the bench on a corner 3-pointer from sophomore Jerome Hunter. Freshman Anthony Leal didn’t play after a promising game against North Alabama, and freshman point guard Khristian Lander appeared for just two minutes in the first half. Miller said playing a shorter rotation compared to last season, when he played as many as 11 players, has allowed his defense to stay more connected.
• Indiana left some points at the free-throw line, going 11-of-20 against the Bulldogs (55%). Normally reliable senior guard Al Durham, an 81% free-throw shooter last season, went 0-of-3 from the foul line down the stretch.
