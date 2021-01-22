Indiana Iowa Basketball

Indiana guard Rob Phinisee, center, drives to the basket over Iowa center Luka Garza (55) and guard Connor McCaffery, right, during the first half Thursday in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press

Three takeaways from IU’s 81-69 win over No. 4 Iowa on Thursday night:

• Indiana did an effective job moving the ball against Iowa’s zone defense, finishing with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 15 to 8. Indiana coach Archie Miller said only turning the ball over eight times aided IU’s 3-point defense, which limited Iowa to 21.7% (5-of-23) from beyond the arc.

“The fact that we only turned the ball over eight times, that helps you get back as well, and Iowa is a great transition team,” Miller said.

• Junior point guard Rob Phinisee had his best all-around game of the season and certainly a game to build off of confidence-wise. Offensively, Phinisee made some early perimeter shots and wound up with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor and 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. But on defense, Phinisee was equally stout with two blocked shots and three steals and chased shooters around the entire game.

• Indiana was able to close things out well in the final two minutes. There were a couple of turnovers late, but Phinisee came up with a big turnover and basket on an inbounds play with 28 seconds left, and the Hoosiers overcame poor free-throw shooting earlier in the game by making big ones down the stretch. IU went 12-of-14 from the foul line in the last two minutes after going 9-of-21 to start the game.

Tags

Trending Video