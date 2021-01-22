Three takeaways from IU’s 81-69 win over No. 4 Iowa on Thursday night:
• Indiana did an effective job moving the ball against Iowa’s zone defense, finishing with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 15 to 8. Indiana coach Archie Miller said only turning the ball over eight times aided IU’s 3-point defense, which limited Iowa to 21.7% (5-of-23) from beyond the arc.
“The fact that we only turned the ball over eight times, that helps you get back as well, and Iowa is a great transition team,” Miller said.
• Junior point guard Rob Phinisee had his best all-around game of the season and certainly a game to build off of confidence-wise. Offensively, Phinisee made some early perimeter shots and wound up with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor and 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. But on defense, Phinisee was equally stout with two blocked shots and three steals and chased shooters around the entire game.
• Indiana was able to close things out well in the final two minutes. There were a couple of turnovers late, but Phinisee came up with a big turnover and basket on an inbounds play with 28 seconds left, and the Hoosiers overcame poor free-throw shooting earlier in the game by making big ones down the stretch. IU went 12-of-14 from the foul line in the last two minutes after going 9-of-21 to start the game.
