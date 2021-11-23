BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 70-35 win over Jackson State on Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• Indiana will need to find a way to get Trayce Jackson-Davis more touches when it next faces a zone defense next week at Syracuse. Jackson-Davis had a quiet 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor while facing Jackson State’s 1-2-2 zone defense designed to collapse on him inside.
“He only had seven touches tonight, and a lot of that had to do with the zone,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “Again, guys, he's going to be trapped a lot this year. I mean, when he got it, they trapped him. He made great passes out of the zone. Sometimes he's going to be able to beat the traps, and sometimes he's got to sacrifice the ball for the sake of the look. That's just go offense, is what I call it. Yeah, when I look at the stat sheet and see that he only got seven shots tonight, he's got to get more than that. So that's on me.”
• The Hoosiers were once again under 70% from the free-throw line, finishing 16-for-26 (61.5%) against Jackson State. For the season, IU is shooting just 65.7% from the foul line, which could come back to bite the team in close games.
“We got to get them in the gym, and we got to keep shooting them, man, because we're a better free-throw shooting team than we're showing right now,” Woodson said. “I don't like that category at all.”
• Center Michael Durr showed some passing ability out of the post for the Hoosiers with four assists. IU’s second unit started slow but still wound up with 20 points as Woodson emptied the bench with IU up by 30 points with 11 minutes remaining.
