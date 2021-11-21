BLOOMINGTON – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 76-44 win over Louisiana on Sunday night:
• IU sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo is an athletic, gifted player who just needs to learn to play a bit more under control. Geronimo had two missed dunks in going 1-of-7 from the floor and turned the ball over five times, with four fouls in 21 minutes.
Geronimo is so active on the defensive end the coaches can live with some of the mistakes to a point, but taking care of the ball remains paramount once you get into Big Ten play.
• Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis had two early assists against Louisiana, has been passing out of the post and is vastly improved on the interior this season. That’s another area where he’s elevated his game.
• Freshman guard Tamar Bates was once again instant offense off the bench, going 4-of-6 from the field with 10 points. Bates has thrived as a sixth man, and that will be an important role going forward as the competition level increases in the coming weeks.
