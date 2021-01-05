Three takeaways from Indiana’s 63-55 win over Maryland on Monday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• IU sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is best when he is crashing the boards hard. A few putbacks in the second half helped Jackson-Davis shake his first-half offensive doldrums, which helped the Hoosiers rally to beat Maryland in the second half.
“Going to the offensive glass and being able to get a few easy ones, I thought was able to really help me get in a rhythm,” he said.
Jackson-Davis (22 points, 15 rebounds) posted his first double-double since Dec. 9 against Florida State.
“Trayce, obviously, he flipped it around in the second half which is what good players do,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “I didn’t think he could have played any weaker around the rim in the first half, and then in the second half he was much more himself, jumping, rebounding, offensive stickbacks, got fouled.”
• Jerome Hunter had a couple of bad fouls late in the shot clock, but redeemed himself somewhat with a couple of timely 3-pointers, one that put IU up to stay 45-42 and a second that extended IU’s lead to 60-48 with 1:19 left.
“He’s got to be more disciplined there fouling,” Miller said. “We’ve talked to Jerome a lot about that, and it’s being smart. Offensively, he stuck a big one for us, and the second one, thank God it went in. That was a questionable shot at that time of the game, but that’s who he is. I think the more he plays, the more confidence he has.”
With Armaan Franklin out with an ankle injury, Miller turned to a more conventional frontcourt lineup down the stretch with the 6-foot-7 Hunter up front with 6-9 Jackson-Davis and 6-8 Race Thompson.
“That’s a lineup we haven’t done, but we’re going to have to go to it a little bit more,” Miller said.
• The next step of freshman swingman Trey Galloway’s development is to be able to sink open 3-point shots. Galloway went 0-for-4 for 3-point range against Maryland, to drop to 22.2% (4-of-18) from 3-point range on the season. He’s missed his last seven 3-point attempts.
