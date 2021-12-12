BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaway’s from Indiana’s 81-59 win over Merrimack on Sunday:
• The Hoosiers were late on some defensive rotations in the first half against Merrimack, which allowed Merrimack to get some open looks from the 3-point line. Merrimack made three of its first four 3-point attempts as a result and went 6-of-17 (35.3%) from beyond the arc. IU can’t afford to allow shooters to get that comfortable in Big Ten play.
• Race Thompson may be playing the best stretch of games of his IU career. Thompson scored in double figures for his fourth straight game Sunday against Merrimack, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. During that four-game stretch, Thompson has done damage inside, averaging 13.5 points and 9.8 rebounds.
• It was good to see freshman Logan Duncomb get some minutes late in the game. Duncomb was active, scoring his first career IU points on a 12-foot jumper and added two free throws as he was fouled on an offensive rebound to finish with four points and one rebound in four minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.