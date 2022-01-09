BLOOMINGTON --- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 73-60 win over Minnesota on Sunday:
• Credit Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis for staying selfless while facing double teams against Minnesota. Jackson-Davis didn’t score his first basket until the 10:37 mark of the first half but still wound up with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
“It's called trust, and it's not going to be him every night when teams double-team him,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “Sometimes he's beating double teams, and tonight they set -- they just packed it in. Hey, he made the correct passes coming out of the double teams, and guys benefitted from it by making shots. That's how we've got to play.”
• Indiana broke out of a two-game shooting slump from 3-point range by going 37.5% (9-of-24) from beyond the arc. IU’s nine 3-pointers were its most since sinking 11 3-pointers at Syracuse on Nov. 30.
• IU had another game of stellar ball movement with 17 assists to just 6 turnovers. IU point guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee combined for an assist-to-turnover ratio of 9-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.