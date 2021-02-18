BLOOMINGTON – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 82-72 win over Minnesota at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• Credit Indiana for finding ways to get Trayce Jackson-Davis more involved early. Point guard Rob Phinisee found Jackson-Davis on an alley-oop dunk to start the game, and Jackson-Davis scored six of IU’s first eight points as the Hoosiers attacked hobbled Minnesota center Liam Robbins early and pounded the ball inside.
• Indiana showed improved toughness coming off the Ohio State game, outrebounding Minnesota 34-24. But the Hoosiers still were outscored 15-13 in second-chance points due to the inability to come up with some 50-50 balls, a problem IU coach Archie Miller admitted postgame.
“Our toughness level is questioned because we are slow to the ball,” Miller said. “We don’t get loose balls. We don’t get long rebounds. They go over our back and grab the ball and lay it in. We are that team that is a little bit slow in terms of how hard you have to play to get on the floor and do some things. We are trying to get our team to focus in on doing more of the little things. The little things matter.”
• Indiana sophomore guard Armaan Franklin battled foul trouble throughout the game but had a solid floor game with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. More importantly, Franklin turned the ball over just once. Turnovers have been an issue for Franklin, and his ability to take care of the ball and make good decisions will be critical for IU down the stretch.
