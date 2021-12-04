BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 68-55 win over Nebraska at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• Indiana did a good job exploiting some mismatches with Race Thompson inside when Nebraska went with four-guard lineups. Thompson was fed early and often in the post and was active on the glass, going 5-of-9 from the field for 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“They were playing small ball, so we tried to take advantage of that by posting him against a smaller guy, and he made a couple buckets,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “That's something that we will explore as we continue to journey if teams are going to play our fours with smaller people. I mean, you've got to exploit it.”
• Defensively, IU did a good job bottling up projected Nebraska freshman one-and-done point guard Bryce McGowens, holding him to eight points on 3-of-14 shooting. McGowens may have been fatigued as well after logging 58 minutes in Nebraska’s 104-100 four-overtime loss to North Carolina State.
• Miller Kopp came back to earth after his career-high 28-point game against Syracuse, going 0-of-5 from the floor and 0-of-2 from 3-point range. Kopp had three assists but also four turnovers as his decision making, normally sharp, was off Saturday.
