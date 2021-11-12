BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 85-49 win over Northern Illinois on Friday night:
• Indiana may have found a weapon in a scoring point guard this season. Xavier Johnson posted his second straight game in double figures, finishing with 13 points, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes on the floor. Johnson was a catalyst for the Hoosiers early, scoring 11 of IU’s first 29 points. He was 4-for-5 from the floor, sinking one 3-pointer and three drives to the basket and also went 4-of-4 from the foul line.
• The Hoosiers are going to need more punch from the perimeter from Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp, who are mired in early season shooting slumps. After hitting two straight 3-pointers to start his IU career, Stewart has missed his last six 3-point attempts. Kopp went 0-of-1 from 3 and is just 2-of-9 from the field with no 3-pointers on the season.
• Center Michael Durr showed some physicality, passing and an ability to switch and defend on the perimeter in his IU debut. Durr got out on the perimeter and guarded sharp-shooting NIU guard Trendon Hankerson, forcing him into a missed 3-point attempt by getting a hand in his face with his length and wingspan. IU coach Mike Woodson said the 7-foot, 250-pound Durr has only been practicing for about a week-and-a-half due to an injury sustained in camp, but he could wind up being an effective third option in a post rotation with starters Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.