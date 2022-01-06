BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 67-51 win over No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday night:
• While Trey Galloway provided a spark off the bench in his first game back since Nov. 17, IU sophomore forward Jordan Geromino continued his solid play off the bench as well. Geronimo had a block and 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 IU first-half run and wound up with four points, two rebounds, one block and one steal. His defense inside also helped frustrate All-Big Ten Ohio State standout E.J. Liddell into a 3-of-12 night from the floor. Liddell wound up with just 11 points.
• It wasn’t as good a night off the bench for Tamar Bates, who threw up some wild shots and had some bad fouls during a four-minute stretch on the floor in the first half. Since scoring 13 points off the bench against Nebraska, Bates has averaged just 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds over his last five games.
• IU’s ball movement was crisp throughout the game, as the Hoosiers scored 14 of their 25 baskets off assists. IU also overcame three turnovers in the first five minutes to finish with a positive assist-to-turnover ratio (14-9). Point guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee didn’t provide much scoring but were steady throughout the game.
