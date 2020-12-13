BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 87-52 win over North Alabama.
• Freshman guard Anthony Leal showed signs of progress and confidence in the win over North Alabama on Sunday. It began with Leal coming up with a hustle rebound on a missed free throw and continued with his first career point on a free throw and first career basket on a 3-pointer in the second half.
“I’m happy for Anthony because I think Anthony has done an unbelievable job of understanding our system,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “He’s in the right places at the right time, so to have him be able to knock a shot down today and get some minutes is good because I think he can help us, especially with the outside shooting, but he’s very, very dependable.”
• Staying with the freshmen, it’s been a more up-and-down start for point guard Khristian Lander, who wound up with 10 points, three assists and three turnovers in 18 minutes. Lander lost the ball on a 1-on-3 drive on the fast break when he could have dumped it to a trailing player.
“He just needs more experience,” Miller said. “He’s like your youngest son. He’s like having a couple of older brothers. He’s your youngest son and as a parent you say, keep an eye on that young one. He’s going to be special. But at the same time, he needs to grow up while the older guys are sort of hanging in there, and as he grows up, hopefully you’ll see more and more of the range on his shot. You’ll see more and more of the playmaking.”
• Indiana answered the bell well on the boards Sunday. After surrendering 19 offensive rebounds against Florida State, the Hoosiers outrebounded North Alabama 47-34.
