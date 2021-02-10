Three takeaways from Indiana’s 79-76 double-overtime win at Northwestern on Wednesday night:
• Trayce Jackson-Davis needs to find a way to get off to better starts. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis missed his first five shot attempts from the floor and first two free throws, needing a replay overturn to score his first basket with 3.4 points left in the half to cut Northwestern’s lead to 23-20 at halftime. As Indiana’s most talented player, Jackson-Davis has a responsibility to answer the bell quicker, especially on the road.
• Indiana point guard Rob Phinisee left four points out there on the free-throw line, missing two in the first half and the front end of a one-and-one during a critical stretch with Indiana down 50-45 and 4:17 left. Phinisee did make a pair of clutch free throws in the second overtime to put IU up 72-70, but had he been more focused from the line earlier, it could have resulted in IU winning the game in regulation. It was another up-and-down day for Phinisee, who had two points on 0-of-5 shooting from the floor and 0-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. Phinisee did have five assists to one turnover, including a nice alley-oop feed to Jackson-Davis that cut the Northwestern lead to 50-47 with 3:35 left.
• Indiana’s kiddie corps didn’t have the same impact it did Sunday against Iowa, but the four freshmen had their moments. Jordan Geromino had four points and three rebounds in seven minutes, while Khristian Lander had three assists, including a nice feed to Geronimo for an inside basket. Anthony Leal was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made two of three free throws, but Trey Galloway was scoreless in five minutes of action.
