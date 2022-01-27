BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 74-57 win over Penn State on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• Credit to IU’s defense for a smothering first half. But the Hoosiers should have maintained that defensive edge for the final 20 minutes. IU had too many lapses guarding the 3-point line, especially when 3-pointers were the only way for Penn State to make a significant dent in IU’s lead.
• Freshman guard Tamar Bates is starting to regain his confidence. Bates sank his first 3-pointer since Dec. 12 against Merrimack, going 2-of-2 from beyond the arc to finish with six points in 17 minutes. Bates also had a solid floor game with one assist and one blocked shot.
• Indiana once again posted a positive assist-to-turnover ratio at 15-9. Save for a blip at Iowa, in which IU turned ball over 23 times, the Hoosiers have been better taking care of the ball in Big Ten play. IU has turned the ball 10 times or fewer in six of its last eight games, all within the league.
