Three takeaways from Indiana’s 79-58 win over Providence on Monday:
• Trey Galloway continues to do the little things well. The IU freshman swingman posted four points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists, making hustle plays throughout the game. IU was plus-10 with Galloway on the floor.
• The Hoosiers still had occasional lapses on the defensive glass, which allowed Providence to score 16 second-chance points. But IU coach Archie Miller was pleased the Hoosiers got more rebounding from their guards, as Al Durham grabbed six rebounds and Armaan Franklin added five.
“We were over a dozen guard rebounds, which is our goal for the game defensively, be able to get guard rebounds because we're a little smaller,” Miller said.
• Indiana showed improvement at the free-throw line, going 18-for-24 (75%) after an abysmal 10-for-22 in its season opener against Tennessee Tech. The Hoosiers made nine of their first 10 from the line. Durham was a perfect 4-for-4 from the line, Rob Phinisee went 3-for-4 and Trayce Jackson-Davis made both of his free-throw attempts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.