BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 68-65 win over No. 4 Purdue on Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
• Since Indiana coach Mike Woodson called the bench out following a lackluster game against Iowa, IU’s second unit has put together two straight solid performances.
On Thursday night, IU’s bench was critical in posting the upset, outscoring Purdue’s bench 35-4. Senior point guard Rob Phinisee had a career night with 20 points, and with Trayce Jackson-Davis in foul trouble, Michael Durr stepped up defensively with four points, two blocks and two steals.
Trey Galloway had another strong game with eight points, four rebounds and two assists while guarding Purdue star forward Jaden Ivey.
“If the bench is rolling, I'm going to ride them until their tongues fall out,” Woodson said. “I thought tonight they was doing it in the first half, so I stuck with them as long as I could.”
• Lost in Phinisee’s big night was fellow point guard Xavier Johnson, who may have played his best game as a Hoosier. The Pittsburgh transfer scored 18 points and had two assists and no turnovers, playing under control for the most part in 32 minutes on the floor. Overall, IU was outstanding taking care of the basketball, finishing the game with just three turnovers.
• Indiana was active defensively with nine steals, with five different players contributing to the tally. Phinisee had four steals, and Durr came up with a pair of steals in the post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.