BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 76-74 win over St. John’s:
• Xavier Johnson needs to play more disciplined. Johnson picked up four fouls, which limited him to just 19 minutes and forced him to sit on the bench for long stretches. Backups Rob Phinisee and Khristian Lander held down the offense in relief, but the duo combined for just two points in 21 minutes, compared to Johnson’s eight points. IU needs Johnson’s scoring from the point guard spot to be effective in important matchups.
• It was a mild surprise Miller Kopp wasn’t on the floor in the closing seconds for free throw purposes, considering the high percentage he’s shot in his career. There may have been a fear of Kopp fumbling the ball away in the closing seconds, but point guard Xavier Johnson was shaky at the line, making just 1-of-3 from the line in the final 1:14. Regardless, IU has to find a way to shoot better from the line as a team, as 10-for-19 won’t cut it in Big Ten play.
• It was another solid all-around night for Race Thompson, who was efficient in his scoring, going 6-of-9 from the field with 15 points. Thompson also came up with four steals and went 3-for-3 from the free-throw line while logging 32 minutes.
