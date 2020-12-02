Three takeaways from Indiana’s 79-63 win over Stanford in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday:
• Junior point guard Rob Phinisee looks more confident shooting the ball, as he made a pair of 3-pointers to help cushion IU’s lead in the second half. But Phinisee still needs to do a better job of defending without fouling. Foul trouble limited Phinisee to just 23 minutes, and he picked up his fourth foul at the 10-minute mark of the second half. Turnovers also were an issue for Phinisee as he finished with a negative 2-to-5 assist-to-turnover ratio.
• Freshman Khristian Lander showed some good and some inexperience in running the point when Phinisee was in foul trouble. Lander isn’t shy to hoist up shots, but his shot selection needs work at times, as there was one out of control drive to the basket in which he was unable to finish at the rim. He finished 1-of-6 from the floor, ratting home a corner 3-pointer for his lone basket. Lander is at his best when his mindset is to set up others, as evidenced by his 4-to-2 assist-to-turnover ratio.
• It was another up-and-down day off the bench for sophomore swingman Jerome Hunter, who has been forced to play to more inside due to Joey Brunk being out with back soreness. Hunter had four points, four rebounds and one assist, but IU was minus-10 in the 6-foot-7 Hunter’s 14 minutes on the floor.
