BLOOMINGTON – Three takeaways from Indiana’s 89-59 win over Tennessee Tech at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis demonstrated some of what he was working on over the summer with finishes with his right hand and jumpers out to 18 feet. “You can tell he’s better with his right hand around the rim. He can really move on the perimeter. He’s quick,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “He’s just a lot better as a player.”
• Sophomore swingman Jerome Hunter didn’t start but made an impact off the bench with nine points, three assists and two steals. The 6-foot-7 Hunter went 4-of-6 from the floor and made the first of IU’s five 3-pointers.
• Indiana finished the game with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 22-8, a big emphasis Miller has harped on going into the season as far as taking care of the ball. But Miller was still disappointed with a sloppy early IU stretch that included two turnovers and some near turnovers in the first five minutes of the game. “That’s disappointing,” Miller said. “We’ve got to be really, really good in terms of our upperclassmen taking care of the ball, just playing the game freely and not trying to force it.”
