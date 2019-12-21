Three takeaways from Indiana’s 62-60 over Notre Dame on Saturday:
• Part of what fueled Notre Dame’s second-half run was a poor stretch offensively in which junior forward Justin Smith missed several shots close to the basket, and junior guard Al Durham missed open perimeter looks. Smith went 2-of-10 from the field, while Durham was 1-of-6. The two upperclassmen are going to need to step up soon as the Hoosiers head into Big Ten play.
• After making several big shots in a 16-point effort against Nebraska, sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee struggled, going 0-of-6 from the floor with two assists and a turnover. The Hoosiers were minus-17 in Phinisee’s 14 minutes on the floor.
• Indiana can’t find a role for senior center De’Ron Davis, who had more fouls (two) than minutes played (one) against the Irish. Davis appears to be clearly hobbled by ankle issues and is perhaps dispirited losing the starting center job to Joey Brunk.
