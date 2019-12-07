Three takeaways from Indiana’s 84-64 loss to Wisconsin:
• The Hoosiers were able to get to the foul line on the road as frequently as they normally do at home Saturday at Wisconsin. But Indiana has to do a better job cashing in at the free-throw line. IU went 17-of-26 (65.4 percent) from the foul line. Senior forward De’Ron Davis missed all four of his free-throw attempts, while junior forward Justin Smith went 2-for-4 from the line.
• Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was forcing things in his first Big Ten start, instead of letting the game come to him. Jackson-Davis was 3-of-6 from the floor and missed a few inside shots he normally makes. Needless to say, Jackson-Davis didn’t show his usual energy on the boards as well, with just three rebounds in 26 minutes.
• Though Indiana finished with 11 fast-break points, coach Archie Miller felt Wisconsin dictated the tempo, because of IU’s (lack of) defensive effort. “Our defense wasn’t good enough at all to play in transition in this game,” Miller said. “It was a very, very simple process. They (Wisconsin) were running back on defense after they scored about 85 percent of the time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.