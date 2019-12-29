Three takeaways from Indiana’s 71-64 loss to Arkansas at Assembly Hall:
• Senior guard Devonte Green had 14 points, but three critical turnovers in the second half proved costly. Green not only tried to go into hero mode with ill-advised passes down the stretch but hoisted up too many shots late instead of trying to work the ball inside. Green finished the game 5-of-16 from the floor and 4-of-12 from 3-point range. Indiana coach Archie Miller could have pulled Green down the stretch, but with Al Durham ejected due to a Flagrant 2 foul and Rob Phinisee still ailing, Miller had little choice but to ride him until the end of the game.
• Freshman guard Armaan Franklin also was unable to carry over his breakout performance against Notre Dame (17 points). Franklin went 2-of-8 from the floor, finishing with five points and was 0-of-4 from 3-point range. The Hoosiers needed more production from Franklin with Durham ejected.
• Although Indiana finished with a 41-35 edge on the boards against a smaller Arkansas team, the Hoosiers failed to cash in with points on the offensive glass. Indiana scored just nine second-chance points and was outscored by the Razorbacks 12-9 in second-chance points. It won’t get any easier in the more physical Big Ten, but Indiana needs to be able to score more off the glass against smaller teams it faces between now and the rest of the season.
