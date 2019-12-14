Three takeaways from Indiana’s 96-90 overtime win against Nebraska:
• Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis played like a grown man Friday night. The 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis had 25 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks, cleaning up the glass against Nebraska’s smaller lineup. The Hoosiers should have established Jackson-Davis sooner, as he had just three points in the first half, but Jackson-Davis generated his own offense with some putbacks in the second half, while the Hoosiers also did a better job finding him in the post.
• Indiana settled for too many 3-point attempts early against Nebraska’s matchup zone. The Hoosiers finished 5-for-25 (20 percent) from beyond the arc. Miller said, despite the low percentage, he didn’t see the Hoosiers hoist to many bad 3-point attempts. “At some point, you have to take them and make them,” Miller said. “If you look at our 3s in the game, I'm not sure a lot of them were challenged or quick. There's some good ones late. There's some guys that are taking a lot of open shots, and we have some guys that are a little funky right now. Armaan is not shooting the ball real well, and he's getting some good looks.”
• Indiana was again shaky taking care of the ball and had a bad turnover late in regulation when point guard Rob Phinisee slipped and Damezi Anderson’s inbounds pass sailed out of bounds. At the time, Indiana was up 78-74 with 40 seconds left. Devonte Green also had a bad turnover losing his dribble with 10 minutes, resulting in a Nebraska runout basket. Nebraska scored 21 points off 15 Indiana turnovers.
