Three takeaways from IU’s 80-64 win over Florida State on Tuesday night:
• Indiana is going to have to continue to ride through the good and the bad with Devonte Green, who was sensational in scoring 30 points but also had a team-high four turnovers in 22 minutes. “He dominated the game in a lot of different ways,” Hoosiers coach Archie Miller said. “But there are just those times when he's got to let go of the ball. It's just the first open pass at times, especially against the pressure teams. When you start over-dribbling then it gets crazy, and he had a couple there in the second half.”
• Credit IU for continuing to attack the rim against a physical Seminoles team. To draw 25 fouls and get to the free-throw line 38 times is no small feat. Though the Hoosiers have been slipping in their foul-line percentage of late, they made enough (23-of-38, 60.5 percent) to still pull away with the win.
• Freshman guard Armaan Franklin continued to show good maturity in accepting his role. Franklin hit a big early 3-pointer to cut FSU’s lead to 11-7 when the Seminoles appeared poised to run off to a big lead early. In 22 minutes and being hounded by FSU defenders all night, Franklin was steady with the ball with just one turnover. “He grew up tonight,” Miller said. “He played on a big-time stage and a big environment and made big plays. He made some things happen that weren't probably visible to the spectator as much as they were to our staff. He hit a huge couple huge drive to passes in the game.”
