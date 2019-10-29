Three takeaways from Indiana’s 84-54 exhibition win over Gannon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:
• Armaan Franklin looks like he’s capable of contributing this season. The freshman guard from Indianapolis Cathedral was thrust into the point guard spot in his Assembly Hall debut and held his own, with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes. Rebounding guards are hard to find, and Franklin, at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, isn’t afraid to mix it up in traffic. Yes, there were four turnovers, including a charge in the lane, but Franklin appears to be a pupil eager to learn. The Hoosiers were plus-27 in Franklin’s 34 minutes on the court.
• While Franklin was a bright spot, the Hoosiers are going to need more inside from senior forward De’Ron Davis. The 6-10 Davis finished with more fouls (three) than field goals (two) in 14 minutes and took some ill-advised, 2-point attempts. Davis has to continue to work hard to fight for post position to get easier baskets closer to the hoop.
• A 13-16 assist-to-turnover ratio isn’t going to win you many games in the Big Ten, but IU overcame it with 12 steals and nine blocked shots. Defense will need to continue to be the calling card of this team until key backcourt pieces return. IU coach Archie Miller feels his team still has a long way to go defensively, but the Hoosiers did play better defense in the second half and made enough impact plays on that end of the floor to pull away late.
